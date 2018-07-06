Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Suffers another setback
Eickhoff suffered another setback while recovering from a lat strain, feeling tingling in his fingers during a live batting practice session Friday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
Eickhoff experienced a similar issue back in May, leading to him being shut down from throwing for nearly a month. The second setback puts his season in jeopardy, as he could be dealing with some sort of unidentified chronic issue. Thoracic Outlet Syndrome was ruled out last time he was shut down, but he's set to be examined again to determine the source of the issue. More information on his timeline should be available after the examination.
