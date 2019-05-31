Eickhoff (2-3) allowed four earned runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out four across 6.1 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Cardinals.

Eickhoff's outing was ruined by the long ball, as he surrendered three homers that accounted for all four of his earned runs. He's struggled to keep the ball in the yard of late, as he's now allowed all 10 of his home runs for the season in his past four starts. As a result, he's surrendered 17 earned runs across 18.1 innings in that span, with his ERA on the campaign rising from 1.50 to 4.10. He'll look to snap out of the slump in his next start, currently scheduled for Tuesday at San Diego.