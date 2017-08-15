Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Takes no-decision against Padres
Eickhoff allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits and three walks and five strikeouts over five innings in a no-decision Monday against the Padres.
Eickhoff has been steady in recent weeks, as he has now gone five straight starts without allowing more than three runs, a stretch in which he has gone 2-0. The major limiting factor for Eickhoff's fantasy value is his inability to go deep into games, largely due to his poor control. He walked three batters and has walked 12 in his past 28.2 innings, and until he can find a way to tighten things up, he'll keep running into high pitch counts like the 92 he threw in just five innings Monday night.
