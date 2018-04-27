Eickhoff (lat) will likely return to the Phillies in late May, The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Eickhoff has been out since mid-March with a lat strain. He tossed his first bullpen session Wednesday and will begin a rehab assignment within a week. A late-May return will put him slightly behind the original timetable of six-to-eight weeks.

