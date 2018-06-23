Eickhoff (lat, wrist) felt no pain after a bullpen session Saturday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Eickhoff incorporated curveballs without any issues, a significant step in his recovery after the pitch had been causing him some numbness in late May. He's yet to pitch in a game this season after suffering a setback while recovering from a lat strain, but he appears to be finally nearing a return. He'll likely need at least a few rehab starts before rejoining the Phillies, and whether or not he heads straight back to the starting rotation when he returns remains unclear.

More News
Our Latest Stories