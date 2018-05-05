Eickhoff (lat) threw two simulated innings Friday, the Phillies' official site reports.

Eickhoff has been out all season with a strained right lat. The Phillies expect him to return to the rotation in late May and he appears on track to do so. His velocity was reportedly slightly up in recent bullpen sessions, which could help him get back to being the pitcher who posted a 3.65 ERA in 2016 rather than the one who recorded a 4.71 ERA last season.