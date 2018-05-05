Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Throws two simulated innings
Eickhoff (lat) threw two simulated innings Friday, the Phillies' official site reports.
Eickhoff has been out all season with a strained right lat. The Phillies expect him to return to the rotation in late May and he appears on track to do so. His velocity was reportedly slightly up in recent bullpen sessions, which could help him get back to being the pitcher who posted a 3.65 ERA in 2016 rather than the one who recorded a 4.71 ERA last season.
More News
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Set for live BP•
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Velocity up in bullpen sessions•
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Targeting late-May return•
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Will throw bullpen Wednesday•
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Shifts to DL•
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Out at least six weeks•
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...