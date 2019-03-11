Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: To debut Monday
Eickhoff (wrist) will make his spring debut Monday against the Rays, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.
He has been dealing with a wrist injury in camp, but completed a simulated game last week and is ready to make his spring debut. Eickhoff is competing for a rotation spot, but seems like the odd man out to start the season. However, even if he starts the year at Triple-A, he could spend most of the year in the majors if he pitches well.
