Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: To make next rehab start Sunday
Eickhoff (lat) will make another rehab start Sunday for Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Eickhoff was shaky his last time out and the Phillies rotation has been on a roll, so the club will have him make another start in the minors before considering a return. Given Zach Eflin's success thus far (0.71 ERA, 0.79 WHIP over 12.2 innings in two starts), there may not be a rotation spot waiting for Eickhoff after this appearance, but expect him to return to the Phillies roster sometime during next weekend's series against the Blue Jays, which begins May 25.
More News
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Strikes out three in rehab start•
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Rain bumps rehab start back•
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Set for rehab start Monday•
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Rotation spot not guaranteed•
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Throws two simulated innings•
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Set for live BP•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt dropping
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart