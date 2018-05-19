Eickhoff (lat) will make another rehab start Sunday for Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Eickhoff was shaky his last time out and the Phillies rotation has been on a roll, so the club will have him make another start in the minors before considering a return. Given Zach Eflin's success thus far (0.71 ERA, 0.79 WHIP over 12.2 innings in two starts), there may not be a rotation spot waiting for Eickhoff after this appearance, but expect him to return to the Phillies roster sometime during next weekend's series against the Blue Jays, which begins May 25.

