Eickhoff (1-1) threw seven shutout innings, allowing only two hits with six strikeouts and a walk in a victory against the Marlins on Friday.

This was only Eickhoff's second start of the year, but he also has a four-inning scoreless relief appearance to his name. Eickhoff struggled in his other start, giving up four runs and four walks. On Friday, he threw 57 of 88 pitches for strikes, including 15 called strikes. Eickhoff is 1-1 with a 2.12 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 20 strikeouts in 17 innings this season. His next start is scheduled to be Friday against the Nationals.