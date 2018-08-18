Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Two Triple-A starts planned
Eickhoff (lat) will make a rehab start for Triple-A Lehigh Valley Sunday and then another one Friday or Saturday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
Eickhoff has been out all year after suffering multiple setbacks while recovering from a preseason lat strain which was initially described as mild. He appears to be finally nearing a return to Philadelphia, as he's expected to throw 75 pitches Sunday, nearly a full starters' workload, putting him on track to return in early September. Exactly what role he'll be in when he returns is not clear. He was projected as a mid-rotation starter for the Phillies before the start of the season, but Nick Pivetta, Vince Velasquez and Zach Eflin have pitched well enough that they seem to have the last three spots in the rotation locked down.
More News
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Slated for third rehab start•
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Restarts rehab assignment•
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Scheduled for live batting practice Saturday•
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Will receive cortisone injection•
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Suffers another setback•
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Advancing towards live BP•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Stephen Strasburg is expected back from the DL in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), adding to the pile...
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...
-
Waivers: Trust Buchholz, Glover?
Are we seriously going to trust in Clay Buchholz? Are David Dahl and Koda Glover relevant again?...
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...