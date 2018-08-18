Eickhoff (lat) will make a rehab start for Triple-A Lehigh Valley Sunday and then another one Friday or Saturday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Eickhoff has been out all year after suffering multiple setbacks while recovering from a preseason lat strain which was initially described as mild. He appears to be finally nearing a return to Philadelphia, as he's expected to throw 75 pitches Sunday, nearly a full starters' workload, putting him on track to return in early September. Exactly what role he'll be in when he returns is not clear. He was projected as a mid-rotation starter for the Phillies before the start of the season, but Nick Pivetta, Vince Velasquez and Zach Eflin have pitched well enough that they seem to have the last three spots in the rotation locked down.