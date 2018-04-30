Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Velocity up in bullpen sessions
Eickhoff (lat) made a minor mechanical tweak which is bringing him more velocity in his bullpen sessions, NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Eickhoff's fastball was sitting between 91 and 93 mph in a bullpen session Saturday after averaging 90.5 mph last season. While rehabbing his injury, he made a mechanical adjustment, speeding up the break of his hands, which he believes is adding a bit of life to his fastball. There's no guarantee that the added velocity will hold or that it will have a dramatic effect on his profile, but it least adds some intrigue to a player who was rather unremarkable in 2017. It will be a few more weeks before the new fastball gets tested out, though, with Eickhoff not expected back before late May.
