Eickhoff (lat) will receive a cortisone injection in his right wrist Monday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Eickhoff had a setback in early July when he began to feel tingling in his fingers during a live batting practice session, which the cortisone will hopefully address. The 28-year-old has been sidelined with the right lat strain since mid-March and currently has no official timetable for his return.