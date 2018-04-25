Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Will throw bullpen Wednesday
Eickhoff (lat) will toss a bullpen session Wednesday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.
Eickhoff has been sidelined with a mild lat strain since mid-March but is finally healthy enough to return to the mound. Going off the initial timetable of six-to-eight weeks, Eickhoff is right on schedule and will likely look to embark on a rehab assignment in the near future.
