Eickhoff (lat) will toss a bullpen session Wednesday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

Eickhoff has been sidelined with a mild lat strain since mid-March but is finally healthy enough to return to the mound. Going off the initial timetable of six-to-eight weeks, Eickhoff is right on schedule and will likely look to embark on a rehab assignment in the near future.