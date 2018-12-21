Bleich agreed to a minor-league deal with Philadelphia on Friday, which includes an invite to spring training.

Bleich spent a majority of last season at the Triple-A level within Oakland's system, posting a 2.63 ERA and 1.17 WHIP across 51.1 innings of relief. He did earn his first promotion to the big leagues at age-31, but Bleich failed to find any success during his two outings. Expect him to serve as depth for the Phillies' in the minors.