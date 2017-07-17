Phillies' Jeremy Hellickson: Leaves Sunday's game with tightness in calf
Hellickson left Sunday's game after five innings because of tightness in his right calf, Matt Gelb of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Manager Pete Mackanin said after Sunday's game that the tightness is "not a big issue." Hellickson is expected to make his next start Saturday against the Brewers.
More News
-
Phillies' Jeremy Hellickson: Picks up sixth win•
-
Phillies' Jeremy Hellickson: Serves up two homers in no-decision•
-
Phillies' Jeremy Hellickson: Remains winless in June•
-
Phillies' Jeremy Hellickson: Solid in no-decision•
-
Phillies' Jeremy Hellickson: Fires seven strong innings Tuesday•
-
Phillies' Jeremy Hellickson: Struggles again Wednesday•
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...