Hellickson left Sunday's game after five innings because of tightness in his right calf, Matt Gelb of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Manager Pete Mackanin said after Sunday's game that the tightness is "not a big issue." Hellickson is expected to make his next start Saturday against the Brewers.

