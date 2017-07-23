Phillies' Jeremy Hellickson: Rocked for six runs in no-decision Saturday
Hellickson (6-5) allowed six runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out six across five innings in a no-decision against the Brewers on Saturday.
Hellickson did well his first time through the batting order, but was hammered for four runs in the third inning, though the Phillies' offense came up huge after his departure to take him off the hook for a potential loss. He's thrown just four quality starts over his last nine outings, and his 4.73 ERA makes him a difficult player to trust in fantasy lineups. He'll make his next start Friday against the Braves.
More News
-
Phillies' Jeremy Hellickson: Will start Saturday•
-
Phillies' Jeremy Hellickson: Leaves Sunday's game with tightness in calf•
-
Phillies' Jeremy Hellickson: Picks up sixth win•
-
Phillies' Jeremy Hellickson: Serves up two homers in no-decision•
-
Phillies' Jeremy Hellickson: Remains winless in June•
-
Phillies' Jeremy Hellickson: Solid in no-decision•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...