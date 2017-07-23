Hellickson (6-5) allowed six runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out six across five innings in a no-decision against the Brewers on Saturday.

Hellickson did well his first time through the batting order, but was hammered for four runs in the third inning, though the Phillies' offense came up huge after his departure to take him off the hook for a potential loss. He's thrown just four quality starts over his last nine outings, and his 4.73 ERA makes him a difficult player to trust in fantasy lineups. He'll make his next start Friday against the Braves.