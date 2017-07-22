Phillies' Jeremy Hellickson: Will start Saturday
Hellickson (calf) will start Saturday against the Brewers, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Hellickson left his last start with some tightness in his right calf, but he was never in any danger of missing this game. He faced the Brewers in his last start, holding them to two runs on four hits over five innings with six strikeouts and a walk.
