Phillies' Jeremy Hellickson: Yanked prior to Friday's start
Hellickson was scratched from Friday's start against the Braves, Meghan Montemurro of The News Journal reports.
No injury is at play in this instance; it's simply the team wanting to hold him out of action due to the combination of the ongoing trade talks and the poor field conditions that could jeopardize Hellickson's trade value. No actual trade has happened yet, although more information should be available soon. Jake Thompson will make Friday's start in his stead.
