The Phillies called up Therrien from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday, Mitch Rupert of the Williamsport Sun-Gazette reports by citing a French-language article in the Montreal Journal.
The right-hander has impressed at both Double-A Reading and Lehigh Valley this year, combining for a 1.88 ERA, 65 strikeouts, nine walks and nine saves in 57.1 innings. Therrien may quickly move toward high-leverage situations as the rebuilding Phillies try out new bullpen options. NL-only players can give him an early look
