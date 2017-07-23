Manager Pete Mackanin said he would like to see the Phillies promote Therrien to the majors if they make a trade this month, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Phillies are likely to trade Pat Neshek before the trade deadline, so Mackanin may get his wish. Therrien has a 1.69 ERA and a 24:4 K:BB in 26.2 innings at Triple-A Lehigh Valley after his promotion from Double-A at the beginning of June. He could find himself working in a seventh inning role in the majors and the potential is there for Therrien to eventually move into a closing role if he performs against big league hitters.