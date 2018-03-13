Valentin has a good chance to make the Phillies' Opening Day roster, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Phillies are likely to use an eight-man bullpen, which leaves room for just three non-catcher bench spots. Valentin has the flexibility needed for a role on a small bench, as he's capable of filling in at both middle-infield spots and has been spending time in the outfield this spring. His primary competition is journeyman Adam Rosales, a 34-year-old with a career 77 wRC+. Valentin struggled to a .229/.282/.292 line in 29 games at Triple-A Lehigh Valley last year, though he was battling shoulder issues and was shut down for the season in late May. The 23-year-old isn't much of an asset with the bat, with a career .261/.345/.382 line in six minor-league seasons, but in deep NL-only leagues where playing time is a valuable commodity, Valentin could be just an injury away from a regular role.