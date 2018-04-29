Phillies' Jesmuel Valentin: Returns from Triple-A
The Phillies recalled Valentin from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Valentin made a strong bid for a utility role in spring training, but he was ultimately squeezed off the Opening Day roster after the Phillies inked a contract extension with Scott Kingery, accelerating the top prospect's arrival to the big leagues. The switch-hitting Valentin has continued to perform well at Lehigh Valley with a .373 on-base percentage and will now get his first promotion to the majors after starting shortstop J.P. Crawford (forearm) was placed on the 10-day disabled list. It's expected that Kingery will see the bulk of the starts at shortstop while Crawford is out, so Valentin isn't expected to see frequent at-bats while he serves as a backup across multiple infield spots.
