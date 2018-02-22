Phillies' Jesmuel Valentin: Takes reps in outfield
Valentin spent some time in right field Thursday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Valentin is an infielder by trade but this will only enhance his chances of making the Opening Day roster in a utility role. The 23-year-old has yet to play in a game at the major-league level and only appeared in 29 contests with Triple-A Lehigh Valley last season after undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery in May.
More News
-
Phillies' Jesmuel Valentin: Has season-ending surgery Friday•
-
Phillies' Jesmuel Valentin: May miss season following shoulder surgery•
-
Phillies' Jesmuel Valentin: On DL with shoulder strain•
-
Phillies' Jesmuel Valentin: Off to slow start at Triple-A•
-
Phillies' Jesmuel Valentin: Won't make Opening Day roster•
-
Phillies' Jesmuel Valentin: Still has shot at earning roster spot•
-
Podcast: How to draft first basemen
We give you tips on how to draft what is perhaps the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball....
-
Fantasy baseball: Best 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Aiming higher in Roto leagues
Heath Cummings says your approach in Rotisserie leagues should be far different than in head-to-head...
-
12-team NL-only Rotisserie auction
Eric Hosmer is on the NL side of the ledger, and J.D. Martinez is not. Scott White and company...
-
Podcast: Pay up for Jansen?
Scott and Heath present different philosophies that could lead you to a Fantasy championship...
-
Red Sox decision good for J.D. Martinez
J.D. Martinez is finally off the board, and joining the Red Sox could maximize his abilities...