Valentin spent some time in right field Thursday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Valentin is an infielder by trade but this will only enhance his chances of making the Opening Day roster in a utility role. The 23-year-old has yet to play in a game at the major-league level and only appeared in 29 contests with Triple-A Lehigh Valley last season after undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery in May.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories