Luzardo's next outing will be pushed back after Tuesday's game against the Cardinals was postponed due to inclement weather, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Wednesday. Luzardo will take the ball in the first of those tilts, with Aaron Nola getting the start in the nightcap.
More News
-
Phillies' Jesus Luzardo: Continues to provide length•
-
Phillies' Jesus Luzardo: Takes no-decision Friday•
-
Phillies' Jesus Luzardo: No earned runs in win•
-
Phillies' Jesus Luzardo: Strikes out seven in no-decision•
-
Phillies' Jesus Luzardo: Yields three runs in no-decision•
-
Phillies' Jesus Luzardo: Another stellar performance•