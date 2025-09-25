Luzardo (15-7) picked up the win in Wednesday's 11-1 rout of the Marlins, allowing one unearned run on three hits over seven innings. He struck out 10 without walking a batter.

Facing the team that traded him back in December, Luzardo recorded his career-high 18th quality start of the season and seventh double-digit strikeout performance, fueling a career-high 216 in that category that has him tied for the NL lead with Paul Skenes and Logan Webb, although Webb is scheduled for one more start this weekend. With the Phillies having already clinched the NL East title and all but locked into a first-round bye in the playoffs, Luzardo will close out his regular season with a 3.92 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 216:57 K:BB over 183.2 innings.