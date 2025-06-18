Luzardo (6-3) took the loss Tuesday as the Phillies were downed 8-3 by the Marlins, giving up four runs on six hits and four walks over five-plus innings. He struck out four.

The southpaw took a 3-2 lead into the sixth inning, but after walking the first two batters of the frame, Luzardo got the hook and watched Tanner Banks allow both inherited runners to cross the plate. Luzardo did rack up 32 called or swinging strikes among his 103 pitches, but only 59 total strikes as he had trouble putting batters away. It's the third time in his last six trips to the mound that he's walked multiple batters while failing to fan more than four, but he struck out 10 batters in the other three outings, all of which were quality starts. Luzardo will try to regain some consistency in his next turn, which lines up to come at home this weekend against the Mets.