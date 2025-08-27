Luzardo took a no-decision Tuesday against the Mets, allowing four runs on five hits and three walks in four-plus innings. He struck out five.

Luzardo made it through four scoreless innings to begin his outing, but the Mets got to him for four runs in the fifth frame. It was the southpaw's shortest start since July 4 against the Reds, which also disrupted his streak of five consecutive appearances of at least six innings. Luzardo has a 4.23 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 175:51 K:BB over 149 frames, and he's next set to take the ball against an Atlanta team that's slugging a pitiful .333 versus left-handed pitching since the beginning of August.