Luzardo (1-1) earned the win over Colorado on Saturday, allowing one run on five hits and no walks while striking out 11 batters over 6.2 innings.

Luzardo was roughed up for six runs across six frames in his season debut against the Rangers last Sunday, but he turned things around impressively against the Rockies. The left-hander not only limited Colorado to one run, but he also racked up a whopping 23 swinging strikes en route to 11 punchouts. Luzardo had seven double-digit strikeout games and a career-high 216 punchouts during the regular season last year, so he certainly has the ability to mow batters down when he's on his game. He's slated to make his next start at home against Arizona.