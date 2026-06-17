Phillies' Jesus Luzardo: Fans nine in Tuesday's win

Luzardo (6-4) picked up the win in Tuesday's 8-2 victory over the Marlins, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over seven innings. He struck out nine.

The southpaw blanked the team that traded him to the Phillies ahead of the 2025 campaign for six innings before Esteury Ruiz touched him up for a two-run homer in the seventh. Luzardo has won three straight decisions, posting a 3.00 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 31:12 K:BB through 30 innings over five starts since his last defeat, and Tuesday's quality start was his seventh of the season. Luzardo will look to keep rolling in his next outing, which is set to come on the road early next week against the team that originally drafted him in 2016, the Nationals.