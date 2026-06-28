Phillies' Jesus Luzardo: Fans six in five strong innings

Luzardo took a no-decision Sunday against the Mets, allowing one run on four hits and three walks in five innings. He struck out six.

Luzardo mostly cruised through four scoreless innings to begin the afternoon, but the Mets were able to scratch a run across during the fifth frame. Sunday also marked four consecutive starts with two earned runs allowed or fewer for the hard-throwing southpaw, who has also accomplished this feat in eight of his last nine outings. Luzardo will take a 3.88 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 116:33 K:BB over 97.1 innings into his next scheduled start against the lowly Royals.