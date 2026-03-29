Luzardo (0-1) took the loss Sunday against the Rangers, allowing six runs on six hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out seven.

Luzardo was hurt by the home run ball Sunday. The left-hander gave up a two-run shot to Brandon Nimmo in the third inning before Andrew McCutchen extended Texas' lead to 5-0 with a three-run blast in the fourth. Luzardo signed a five-year extension with the Phillies in the offseason after going 15-7 with a 3.92 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and a career-high 216 strikeouts in 2025. He'll look to bounce back in his next outing, tentatively scheduled for next weekend in Colorado.