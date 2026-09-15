The Phillies are placing Luzardo (shoulder) on the 15-day injured list Tuesday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. The transaction is retroactive to Sept. 12.

The left-hander was scratched from his scheduled start Saturday against Atlanta due to shoulder stiffness and inflammation, and he's still experiencing some inflammation after taking a couple days off from throwing. Luzardo will be eligible to be reinstated for the final game of the regular season Sept. 27 versus Tampa Bay, but it's not clear if he's actually expected to be available at that point. If he's unable to retake the mound before the playoffs, He will close out the regular season with a 14-5 record, 2.87 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 221:52 K:BB over 178.2 innings. According to Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Luzardo said he is "guaranteed" to be ready to pitch in the postseason, though it's possible he won't be ready to work out of the rotation.