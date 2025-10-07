Luzardo was saddled with the loss in Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the Dodgers on Monday after allowing two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out five across six innings.

Luzardo dealt with traffic in the first inning, surrendering a hit and a walk, but he managed to escape without giving up a run. He would proceed to fire four perfect innings, striking out four along the way. Luzardo again found trouble in the top of the seventh, giving up a pair of base knocks before being lifted from the game. Both of those runners would score later in the inning, holding Luzardo accountable for the loss. The southpaw is unlikely to be available for a start until Game 5, though it's possible he could eat an inning later in the week in LA.