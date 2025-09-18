Luzardo (14-7) took the loss against the Dodgers on Wednesday, allowing four runs on six hits and one walk while striking out six batters over seven innings.

Luzardo was pretty good in the outing, and he appeared to have a quality start in the bag after tossing seven innings of three-run ball. However, he was allowed to face one final batter -- Shohei Ohtani -- to begin the eighth, and Ohtani took him deep to make the score 4-0. Luzardo did rack up a whopping 19 whiffs, though opposing starter Blake Snell outshined him with 24 whiffs and seven scoreless frames. Luzardo likely has one more regular-season start on tap, which is slated to come at home against Miami next week.