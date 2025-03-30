Luzardo (1-0) got the win on Saturday versus the Nationals, striking out 11 batters while allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over five innings.

The left-hander made his Phillies' debut and was electric throughout the game. Aside from a two-run homer off the bat of Keibert Ruiz, Luzardo cut through the Nationals' lineup with ease. He struck out the side in the bottom of the fifth inning and then watched his offense erupt for five runs in the top of the sixth inning, which put Luzardo in line for the win. Sitting at 95 pitches, his day was done from there. He'll look to build off this start when he tentatively lines up for a tough matchup against the Dodgers next week.