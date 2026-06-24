Phillies' Jesus Luzardo: Strikes out 13 in no-decision

Luzardo did not factor into the decision in Tuesday's 14-9 win against the Nationals, allowing five runs on six hits and three walks with 13 strikeouts over 6.2 innings.

Luzardo struggled through a four-run fourth inning but was otherwise electric, generating 19 whiffs on 104 pitches and matching a career high with 13 strikeouts. It continued an uneven June for the 28-year-old, who's had two five-run outings while yielding three earned runs combined in his other two starts this month. He'll carry a 4.39 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 110:30 K:BB across 92.1 innings this season into a road matchup against the Mets this weekend.