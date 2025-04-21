Luzardo did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 7-5 extra-inning loss to the Marlins, allowing two runs (one earned) on eight hits and no walks with seven strikeouts over seven innings.

Luzardo was fantastic against his former team, needing just 88 pitches to complete seven frames while generating 17 swinging strikes. The southpaw has now yielded three earned runs or fewer in each of his five starts with his new club. On the season, he owns a 2.08 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 36:7 K:BB across 30.1 innings and lines up for a road matchup with the Cubs next weekend.