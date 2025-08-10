Luzardo (11-5) earned the win over the Rangers on Saturday, allowing one run on seven hits and one walk while striking out four batters over six innings.

Luzardo gave up a run in the first frame but wasn't scored upon again in the outing. He notched a modest four punchouts but got key outs when needed and retired the final five batters he faced. Luzardo has picked up a quality start in each of his past three appearances, giving up just four runs across 19 innings during that span. The left-hander's victory Saturday was his 11th of the campaign, establishing a new career-high mark.