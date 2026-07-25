Phillies' Jesus Luzardo: Tough-luck loss vs. Pinstripes

Luzardo (9-5) took the loss against the Yankees on Friday, allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out nine across seven innings.

Friday was Luzardo's 13th quality start of the season and the seventh time he recorded at least nine strikeouts. Unfortunately for the southpaw, it wasn't enough to avoid the loss, as the solo home run he gave up to Paul Goldschmidt in the fourth inning turned out to be the only run scored in the game. Still, Luzardo has been pitching well as of late, having allowed one earned run or less in seven of his last eight starts. He'll take a 3.31 ERA and 1.17 WHIP over 122.1 innings into his next start, tentatively slated for next week on the road against the Marlins.