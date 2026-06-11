Phillies' Jesus Luzardo: Works around trouble in win

Luzardo (5-4) earned the win Wednesday against the Blue Jays, allowing one run on four hits and four walks in 5.2 innings. He struck out eight.

Although Luzardo tied a season high in walks issued, he was still able to hang in there for a strong outing overall. The 28-year-old southpaw turned in his most punchouts since his May 3 start in Miami, and he gave up fewer than three runs for the fifth time in his last six appearances. Luzardo still has a shaky 4.35 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 88:25 K:BB over 78.2 innings, but he's set for a favorable home matchup against Miami his next time out.