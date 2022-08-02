Familia was designated for assignment by the Phillies on Tuesday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Familia signed a $6 million deal over the winter, but his Phillies tenure will come to an inglorious end after 34 poor innings. He carried a respectable 3.32 ERA through his first 24 appearances, but a brutal seven-week stretch in which he posted a 10.95 ERA means he'll leave the roster with a 6.09 ERA to his name. Familia never earned a save for the Phillies, so his departure is unlikely to alter the ninth-inning picture in Philadelphia.