Joe Jordan, the Phillies' director of player development, said he thinks Ortiz has a chance to be better than any of the prospects the Phillies have graduated to the majors this year, Jim Salisbury of CSN Philadelphia reports.

The list of players that were promoted to the majors includes Rhys Hoskins, Nick Williams, Jorge Alfaro and J.P. Crawford, all highly regarded prospects in their own right. Ortiz hit .302/.401/.560 with eight home runs and five stolen bases in 159 at-bats for Short Season Class A Williamsport this season. The 18-year-old has big-time power potential and should find a place on most Top 10 lists ranking the Phillies' farm system this winter.