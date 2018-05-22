Ortiz (shoulder) returned from the 7-day disabled list Monday and went 1-for-4 for Low-A Lakewood in its 2-0 win over Hagerstown.

Ortiz picked up the start in right field and batted third in his first game with the affiliate since April 23 after a sore shoulder kept him sidelined for nearly a month. The 19-year-old has had a rough go of things in his first taste of full-season ball, as he's sitting on a .164/.250/.246 batting line and has struck out in 26 of his 68 plate appearances (38.2 percent) on the campaign.