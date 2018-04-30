Phillies' Jhailyn Ortiz: Out with sore shoulder
Ortiz was placed on the disabled list with a sore left (non-throwing) shoulder, The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
The Phillies will hope that the shoulder issue was the primary reason for Ortiz's poor start to the season, as he's hitting just .158/.250/.246 through his first 16 games for Low-A Lakewood. It's not terribly surprising to see a 19-year-old struggle in a small sample in his first taste of full-season ball, but the extent of those struggles, punctuated by a 39.1 percent strikeout rate, is certainly worrisome.
More News
-
Waivers: All hail the Kingham
Heath Cummings takes a look at replacement options in the outfield.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....