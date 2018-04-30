Ortiz was placed on the disabled list with a sore left (non-throwing) shoulder, The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

The Phillies will hope that the shoulder issue was the primary reason for Ortiz's poor start to the season, as he's hitting just .158/.250/.246 through his first 16 games for Low-A Lakewood. It's not terribly surprising to see a 19-year-old struggle in a small sample in his first taste of full-season ball, but the extent of those struggles, punctuated by a 39.1 percent strikeout rate, is certainly worrisome.