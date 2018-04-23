Ortiz is off to a slow start in his first taste of cold-weather baseball for Low-A Lakewood, Philly.com reports.

Through 15 games, Ortiz is hitting .164/.246/.255 with a 41 percent walk rate. The South Atlantic League is tough for hitters, but those numbers don't play anywhere. Phillies director of player development Joe Jordan believes that Ortiz is forcing things and chasing pitches out of the zone, something he didn't struggle with last season. In 47 games for short-season Williamsport last year, Ortiz hit .302/.401/.560, striking out a comparatively low 25.1 percent of the time. Like many young sluggers, Ortiz's ultimate value will be determined by whether or not his hit tool allows him to get to his prodigious power. His slow start this year is a discouraging sign in that regard, but he has plenty of time to get back on track.