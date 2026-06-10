Phillies' Jhoan Duran: Blows first save of 2026

Duran (1-3) blew the save and took the loss in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Toronto, allowing two runs on three hits while failing to record an out.

Duran was brought out to close things out after the Phillies took a 2-1 lead in the top of the ninth. The right-hander had converted each of his first 16 save chances of the season, but he did not have that same success in Toronto. The game was tied at 2-2 on a wild pitch that brought Myles Straw home before Duran yielded a walk-off single to Brandon Valenzuela. It was the first time this season that Duran gave up multiple earned runs, and he now sits at a 2.08 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 33:5 K:BB across 21.2 innings.