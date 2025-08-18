Duran picked up the save Sunday against the Nationals, striking out one over two-thirds of a perfect inning.

Duran was carted off the field Friday after taking a comebacker to the ankle, but he avoided structural damage and said Saturday he was feeling 100 percent. The Phillies didn't require his services in Saturday's loss. However, they called upon Duran midway through the ninth inning after Max Lazar surrendered a three-run home run to trim the lead to two runs. Duran came in and retired Dylan Crews and James Wood back-to-back to earn his 21st save. The 27-year-old closer has converted each of his last 11 save opportunities, notching a 1.93 ERA and a 17:4 K:BB across 18.2 innings during that stretch.