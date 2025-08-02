Duran threw a perfect ninth inning to earn the save in Friday's 5-4 win over the Tigers. He did not record a strikeout.

Duran was tasked with protecting a one-run lead in the ninth and needed just four pitches to lock down his first save with the Phillies. It was an ideal debut with his new club and a strong rebound after allowing a run and throwing 27 pitches in his last outing Monday. For the season, the 27-year-old is 17-for-19 in save chances with a 1.97 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 53:18 K:BB across 50.1 innings.