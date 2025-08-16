Duran was removed from Friday's game against the Nationals after getting hit on his right ankle by a line drive, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Duran wasn't able to put much weight on his right leg after getting hit by a 94-mph liner in the ninth inning, and the Phillies had to bring in a cart to take him off the field. More details on the severity of his injury will come after the Phillies get a closer look at him.