Phillies' Jhoan Duran: Reinstated from injured list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Phillies activated Duran (oblique) from the 15-day injured list Tuesday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Duran is ready to rejoin the Phillies' bullpen after missing more than three weeks of action with a left oblique strain. The hard-throwing right-hander did not go out on a rehab assignment, but he should nonetheless go directly back into the closer role for Philadelphia.
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